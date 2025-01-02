Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Up 4.9% – What’s Next?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.97 ($23.68) and last traded at €22.61 ($23.31). Approximately 235,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 498,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($22.22).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.60 ($29.48).

Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.93. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.13) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of €277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €274.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $30,477,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Stevanato Group by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 619,747 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,370,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after buying an additional 549,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,675,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,518,000 after buying an additional 400,087 shares during the period.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

