Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.88. 8,242,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 82,031,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,609,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

