Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Trading Up 22.7% – Still a Buy?

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 1,125,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,129,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.65.

The Group specialises in the design, manufacture, sale and distribution of innovative, high quality medical products, primarily for use in minimally invasive surgery. Our product and business development is guided and supported by a key group of nationally and internationally renowned surgeons across the spectrum of minimally invasive surgical activity.

We design and manufacture and source our branded port access systems, surgical instruments and retraction devices which are sold directly in the UK home market through our subsidiary, Elemental Healthcare, and exported widely through a global network of trusted distribution partners.

