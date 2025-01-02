Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.06 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 1,044,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,289,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

SNDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after acquiring an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 545,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 208,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,187,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 546,776 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

