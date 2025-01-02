Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 59941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. New Street Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 77,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 49.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 385,207 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 199,546 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,206,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 275,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.