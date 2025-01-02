Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 423,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,320% from the average daily volume of 29,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.