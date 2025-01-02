The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.4 %
CGABL stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $20.85.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 3 Stocks Seeing a Spike in Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.