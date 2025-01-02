The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 0.4 %

CGABL stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

