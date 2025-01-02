The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 45.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastern by 226.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Eastern’s payout ratio is -42.72%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

