The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Buy

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

Shares of NET opened at $107.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of -414.15 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $5,861,769.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,267.80. The trade was a 82.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $265,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,425,199.60. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 614,592 shares of company stock worth $60,146,600. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 398,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

