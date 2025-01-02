Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s Why

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 15,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 105,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

