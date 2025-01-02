tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 80658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

tinyBuild Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of -0.43.

tinyBuild Company Profile

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

