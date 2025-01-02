Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.39% from the stock’s current price.

MODG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.70. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 523,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

