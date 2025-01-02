Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. 81,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 301,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CURV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair raised shares of Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Torrid

Torrid Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $547.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Torrid by 354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Torrid by 125.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.