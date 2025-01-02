Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 132297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 97.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

