Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 114171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of C$994.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

