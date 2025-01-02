TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

