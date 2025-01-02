Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Shares Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £317.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

In related news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,025.03). Corporate insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

