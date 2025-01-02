Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.66. The company has a market capitalization of £317.42 million, a P/E ratio of -450.33, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tullow Oil

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,025.03). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

