Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). Approximately 5,220,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.66.

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,025.03). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

