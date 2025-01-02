U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.98.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,573,000 after buying an additional 4,807,662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 723.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,211,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,438.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,263,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,698,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

