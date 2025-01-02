Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.37 and last traded at $60.59. 3,178,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,157,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,302,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $432,356,000 after purchasing an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

