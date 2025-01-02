UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.

Get UDR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $43.41 on Thursday. UDR has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in UDR by 5,335.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.