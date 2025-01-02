USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of USNA opened at $35.89 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $684.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $25,454.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

