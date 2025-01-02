Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Mark Bridgeman Acquires 2,454 Shares of Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £5,202.48 ($6,509.61).

Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Mark Bridgeman purchased 18,500 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,960 ($50,000.00).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock traded down GBX 2.19 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 210.81 ($2.64). The stock had a trading volume of 61,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,080. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 209.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 216.42. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.50) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £396.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Increases Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,103.45%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

