Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.84. Uxin shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 35,237 shares changing hands.
Uxin Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $869.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
