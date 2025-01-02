V2X’s (VVX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

VVX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on V2X in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.55. V2X has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at V2X

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V2X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in V2X by 112.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in V2X by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in V2X during the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in V2X in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of V2X in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Featured Stories

