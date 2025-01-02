Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 56438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.79.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

