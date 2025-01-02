Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading 3.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 713,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,151,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,569.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 29.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

