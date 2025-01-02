Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 38,970,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 52,934,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The company has a market cap of £932,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

