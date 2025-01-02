Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 361.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Veru alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Veru

Veru Price Performance

VERU opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.50. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veru

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Veru by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Veru by 6.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 185.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.