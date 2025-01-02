VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded at Wedbush

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the stock’s previous close.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

VICI opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.