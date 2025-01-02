Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Insider Purchases £19,984.37 in Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Petken bought 28,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £19,984.37 ($25,005.47).

Victoria Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of LON VCP opened at GBX 73.41 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.21. Victoria PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The company has a market cap of £83.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Victoria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1895 and listed since 1963 and on AIM since 2013 (VCP.L), Victoria PLC, is an international manufacturer and distributor of innovative flooring products. The Company, which is headquartered in Worcester, UK, designs, manufactures and distributes a range of carpet, flooring underlay, ceramic tiles, LVT (luxury vinyl tile), artificial grass and flooring accessories.

Victoria has operations in the UK, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Turkey, the USA, and Australia and employs approximately 6,750 people across 30 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.