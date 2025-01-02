VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Trading Down 13.2% – Here’s Why

VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 324,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 656% from the average session volume of 42,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

VIQ Solutions Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.21.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments.

