Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $137.12 and last traded at $138.20. 585,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,674,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 343,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $33,413,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. This trade represents a 39.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,100 shares of company stock valued at $55,087,314. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Vistra by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,179,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $2,353,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

