Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the construction company's stock. Stephens' price target points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.08.

Shares of VMC opened at $257.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.81 and a 200 day moving average of $258.01.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,051 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 185.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at $671,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

