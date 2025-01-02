Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue $2.70 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 2.70 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.
Watsco has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Watsco has a dividend payout ratio of 74.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.
Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $473.89 on Thursday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $373.33 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSO
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Set to Gain From a Bond Market Shift
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.