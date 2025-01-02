Westaim (CVE:WED) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.00 and last traded at C$30.98, with a volume of 848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Westaim from C$6.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.39.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

