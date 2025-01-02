WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 27,172 shares.The stock last traded at $52.85 and had previously closed at $52.78.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Get WisdomTree International Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.