WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Northcoast Research

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE:WT opened at $10.50 on Thursday. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Etfs Capital Limited. sold 3,000,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $34,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,915,000. This trade represents a 19.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,051.98. This represents a 9.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 76.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

