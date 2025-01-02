Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.28 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 78.28 ($0.98). Approximately 74,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 86,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.89).

The firm has a market cap of £61.96 million, a PE ratio of -1,957.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

