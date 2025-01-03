149,217 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Ocugen Trading Up 11.8 %

OCGN stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients’ health. The company’s pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

