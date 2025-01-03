1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in 1stdibs.Com were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

DIBS opened at $3.53 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 12,002 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $47,287.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $49,159.38. The trade was a 49.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,088 shares of company stock valued at $61,175. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

