33,965 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by NRI Wealth Management LC

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 33,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,843,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $281,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $289.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $232.40 and a 12 month high of $302.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.46.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.