5,405 Shares in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadre alerts:

Insider Activity at Cadre

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $37,339.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,392.80. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,907,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,127,655.48. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cadre

Cadre Price Performance

Cadre stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cadre’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.