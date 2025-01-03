AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Stock Price Up 11.9% – Should You Buy?

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 11.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

