ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,437 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in ACNB during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ACNB by 352.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Price Performance

ACNB opened at $38.53 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31.

ACNB Announces Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.04). ACNB had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ACNB’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ACNB in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

About ACNB

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

