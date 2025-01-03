Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.82 on Friday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 68.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 274.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

