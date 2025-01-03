Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $73.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,858.85. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,300,851 shares of company stock valued at $84,875,518 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

