AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

AirIQ Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$11.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

About AirIQ

(Get Free Report)

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.