Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.
Aker ASA Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Big-Box Stores Dividend Investors Can Count on in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Archer Aviation: From Air Taxis to Aerial Warfare
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Travel’s Takeoff: Top 2 ETFs to Ride the 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.