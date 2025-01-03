Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

Aker ASA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

